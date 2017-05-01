‘Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower’ Trailer: Netflix Documentary Tells the Story of a Teenager Who Became One of China’s Most Notorious Dissidents

The film will launch globally on the streaming giant on May 26.

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming original documentary “Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower.” The film premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award in the World Cinema Documentary Competition.

Directed by Joe Piscatella (“#chicagoGirl: The Social Network Takes on a Dictator”), the documentary tells the story of Joshua Wong, a teenager who, in 2012, rallied thousands of kids to skip school and occupy the streets after the Chinese Communist Party altered its promise of autonomy to Hong Kong. The teenage activist became an unlikely leader in Hong Kong and one of China’s most notorious dissidents.

“Piscatella has woven together the complex and inspirational story of an unlikely activist, whose acts of bravery and conviction need to be seen around the world,” Lisa Nishimura, Netflix VP of Original Documentaries, said in a statement in January. “In an era where we are witnessing heightened civic participation and freedom of expression, we are pleased to offer a global platform for audiences to engage on these issues.”

“Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower” will launch globally on the streaming giant on May 26. Check out the trailer below.

