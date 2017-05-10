‘Judge Dredd’ to Be Turned Into a TV Show

Karl Urban played the iconic character in the 2012 feature film adaptation, "Dredd," directed by Pete Travis.

The Mega-City world of Judge Dredd may soon be coming to the small screen. IM Global Television has partnered with UK games developer and publisher Rebellion to turn the iconic character from legendary British comic book “2000 AD” into a television series that will be titled “Judge Dredd: Mega City One.”

Set in the 22nd century, the ensemble drama series will follow a team of judges —futuristic cops invested with the power to be judges, jury, and executioners— as they encounter the challenges of a world in which east-coast cities have merged into a giant megalopolis.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Judge Dredd, considered Britain’s biggest comic export. The character was created by writer John Wagner and artist Carlos Ezquerra and first appeared in the second issue of “2000 AD,” in 1977. Judge Dredd was adapted into a feature film in 2012’s “Dredd,” directed by Pete Travis, written by Alex Garland and starring Karl Urban as Judge Dredd, and Olivia Thirlby and Lena Headey.

Lats year, Urban tweeted that he would like to do a “Dredd” sequel for either Netflix or Amazon. So fan, no network or stars are attached to the new project.

The new series will be executive produced by IM Global Television’s Mark Stern and Stuart Ford with Jason and Chris Kingsley, who executive produced “DREDD.” “This is one of those seminal sci-fi properties that seems to only become more relevant with age,” Stern said in a statement. “Not only is it a rich world with biting social commentary, but it’s also fun as hell! As a fan of the comics and both films, it’s a dream come true to be able to work with Jason and Chris in adapting this for television.”

Check out the poster for the series below.

