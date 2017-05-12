Julianne Moore to Star in New Take on Sebastian Lelio’s Lauded Female-Centric ‘Gloria’

Paulina García starred in the original.

I think they’ve got your number, Julianne. THR reports that Julianne Moore is set to star in the English-language remake of Sebastian Lelio’s “Gloria,” which Lelio will write himself. Paulina García won the Silver Bear for Best Actress at the 2013 Berlinale, where the original comedy/drama about a single woman in her 50s premiered; her performance rightly earned praise throughout its run on the festival circuit and in limited release.

“As one of the greatest actresses in the world, Julianne giving her interpretation of the character is not only a huge honor, it’s irresistible,” said Lelio. “It’s going to be like jazz, you’ll feel the spirit of the original story but it’ll be re-invigorated and vital. The new film has yet to be titled, which means there’s a good chance it won’t be called “Gloria,” and will be set in Los Angeles rather than Santiago, Chile.

Original producer Juan de Dios Larraín will reprise his role alongside his brother/producing partner Pablo (“Jackie,” “Neruda”). Moore will next be seen in Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck,” which is set to premiere at Cannes this month.

