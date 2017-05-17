‘Jupiter’s Moon’ Trailer: Kornél Mundruczó’s Cannes Contender Follows a Refugee with Superpowers

Mundruczó's new film is among 19 titles competing for the Palme d'Or.

Kornél Mundruczó’s film “White God” earned rave reviews and won the Un Certain Regard prize in Cannes in 2014. Now, the Hungarian filmmaker is returning to the festival with “Jupiter’s Moon” (originally titled “Jupiter holdja”), which will premiere at competition this Friday, May 19.

READ MORE: The 2017 IndieWire Cannes Bible: Every Review, Interview and News Item Posted During the Festival

“Jupiter’s Moon” follows Aryan, a young immigrant who gets shot while attempting to cross the border. He gets thrown into a refugee camp where he mysteriously heals his wounds and discovers that he can levitate. He escapes the camp with the help of a doctor, and embarks on a search for his father, while on the run from the authorities.

READ MORE: Cannes 2017: 9 Hot Acquisition Titles That Will Have Buyers Chasing Foreign Films

There are 19 films competing for the Palme d’Or at Cannes this year, including Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled,” Lynne Ramsay’s “You were Never Really Here,” Joshua and Ben Safdie’s “Good Time,” Yorgos Lanthimos’s “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” Sergei Loznitsa’s “A Gentle Creature,” among others. Check out the first trailer for “Jupiter’s Moon” below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.