Karlovy Vary Lineup Includes Films From Krzysztof Krauze and George Ovashvili

The 52nd edition of the festival, held in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic, runs from June 30 to July 8.

The 2017 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival has announced its 12-film competition lineup, including two films from directors who previously won the fest’s Crystal Globe award.

“Birds Are Singing in Kigali,” the last film from Polish director Krzysztof Krauze, who died in 2014, was completed by Krauze’s co-director and wife, Joanna Kos-Krauze. The film focuses on the Rwandan genocide of 1994. Krauze’s film “My Nikifor” won the Crystal Globe and the award for Best Director at the festival in 2005.

Georgian filmmaker George Ovashvili also returns to the fest with the drama “Khibula.” The film is “an archetypal story inspired by journey of the newly independent Georgia’s first president.” Ovashvili’s “Corn Island” won the Crystal Globe in 2014.

The 2017 edition of KVIFF will also include Boris Khlebnikov’s new drama “Arrhythmia,” Václav Kadrnka’s medieval historical drama “Little Crusader,” Peter Bebjak’s criminal thriller “The Line” and Rachel Israel’s New York-set romantic comedy “Keep the Change,” which follows two lovers who meet in a support group.

“This year’s competition lineup will satisfy those who are looking for new exciting talents coming from the region that the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival is known to represent,” KVIFF artistic director Karel Och said while announcing the lineup on Tuedsay. “Radical, yet mature and complex debuts are accompanied by the new, eagerly awaited work of masters we cannot wait to launch.”

Feature film debuts at the fest include Karma Takapa’s “Ralang Road,” from India, Ofir Raul Graizer’s “The Cakemaker,” from Israel, and “More,” the directorial debut of Turkish actor Onur Saylak.

As IndieWire previously reported, Casey Affleck will be the recipient of The Festival President’s Award.

The full official selection lineup is below.

Official Selection – Competition

“Arrhythmia” (Russia, Finland, Germany), directed by Boris Khlebnikov (International premiere)

“Breaking News” (Romania), directed by Iulia Rugină (International premiere)

“The Cakemaker” (Israel, Germany), directed by Ofir Raul Graizer (World premiere)

“The Line” (Slovak Republic, Ukraine), directed by Peter Bebjak. (World premiere)

“Corporate” (France), directed by Nicolas Silhol (International premiere)

“More” (Turkey), directed by Onur Saylak (World premiere)

“Keep the Change” (U.S.), directed by Rachel Israel (International premiere)

“Khibula” (Georgia, Germany, France), directed by George Ovashvili (World premiere)

“Little Crusader” (Czech Rep., Slovak Rep., Italy) directed by Václav Kadrnka (World premiere)

“Men Don’t Cry” (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Croatia, Germany), directed by Alen Drljević (World premiere)

“Birds Are Singing in Kigali” (Poland), directed by Joanna Kos-Krauze and Krzysztof Krauze (World premiere)

“Ralang Road” (India), directed by Karma Takapa (World premiere)

