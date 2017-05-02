‘Kill Switch’ Teaser Trailer: Dan Stevens Stars in Apocalyptic Sci-Fi Thriller — Watch

First-time director Tim Smit's "Kill Switch" hits theaters on June 16.

Dan Stevens is everywhere these days. The star of this year’s “Colossal” and “Beauty and the Beast” will appear next in “Kill Switch,” the sci-fi action film from first-time feature director Tim Smit. In the movie, Stevens stars as Will Porter, a pilot who battles to save his family (and the planet) after an experiment for unlimited energy goes drastically wrong. Charity Wakefield and Bérénice Marlohe (“Skyfall”) co-star.

Smit is a visual effects supervisor who also did the visual effects for “Kill Switch,” which looks at times like a cross between “District 9” and a video game movie. Saban Films acquired the North American distribution rights to the movie out of the Berlin Film Festival when it was still called “Redivider.” The movie is based on a short film of Smit’s called “What’s in the Box?”

Co-written by Charlie Kindinger and Omid Nooshin, “Kill Switch” was produced by Patrick Chu of FilmNation Entertainment alongside CTM Films’ Sander Verdonk and Denis Wigman. Smit also served as a producer.

Stevens landed breakout roles in Adam Wingard’s 2014 thriller “The Guest” and Tom McCarthy’s “The Cobbler” with Adam Sandler before moving to studio titles like Twentieth Century Fox’s “Night at the Museum 3.”

“Kill Switch” hits theaters on June 16. To watch the trailer for the film, check out the video below.



