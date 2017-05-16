Kirsten Dunst Couldn’t Care Less About the Upcoming ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

"Everyone likes our 'Spider-Man,'" the actress said.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” opens in theaters July 7, but don’t expect Kirsten Dunst to go see Sony’s second reboot of the “Spider-Man” franchise. As a matter of fact, she did not see the last installment either. “I don’t care,” the actress told Variety about the reboots. “Everyone likes our ‘Spider-Man.’ C’mon, am I right or what? Listen, I’d rather be in the first ones than the new ones.”

Dunst played Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi’s original trilogy. “I wanted to be in that movie so badly,” she told the magazine. “I loved it, and I wish we could have made a fourth.” However, Dunst revealed that her male co-stars got paid more than her. “Because I was young, I thought, ‘Oh wow, I’m getting paid a lot of money for the “Spider-Man” movies.’ But definitely the men were getting paid more. So yes, I experienced [pay disparity],” she said.

Up next for the actress is playing one of the lead roles in Sofia Coppola’s Palme d’Or contender, “The Beguiled.” Based on the 1966 Thomas Cullinan novel, the gothic revenge drama is set in secluded girls’ school in 1864 Virginia. Their lifestyle is disrupted after the arrival of a wounded Union Army solider, who seduces both the students and the teachers and causes tension and jealousy. The film’s all-star cast also includes Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, and Colin Farrell. “The Beguiled” opens in theaters June 30.

