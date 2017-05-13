‘Kylo’ Became One of the Most Popular Baby Names Last Year, Thanks to ‘Star Wars’

The power of the Force knows no bounds.

In news that should please members of the First Order and other adherents of the dark side of the Force, “Kylo” became one of the 1,000 most popular names for boys in the United States last year. That’s according to data released by the Social Security Administration, who report that the name jumped in popularity more than any other in 2016, going the 3,269 spot to 901. Rey, Finn, Poe and other “Star Wars” monikers apparently weren’t as popular.

READ MORE: Memes Are Helping People Learn to Love the ‘Star Wars’ Prequels

Kylo Ren is played by Adam Driver in “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens,” picking up where Darth Vader left off and engaging in some decidedly family-unfriendly activities; the fact that he’s evil apparently didn’t dissuade “Star Wars”–loving parents from naming their newborns after him. “Baby names can be affected by pop culture, definitely. Other than family, pop culture has come out No. 2 for what influences baby naming,” Jennifer Moss, founder of BabyNames.com, told the Los Angeles Times.

READ MORE: Mark Hamill Pays Tribute to Carrie Fisher at Intimate Star Wars Celebration Panel

The newest “Star Wars” movie, this December’s “Episode VIII: The Last Jedi,” is due in theaters on December 15. We’ll have to wait until 2019 to see if it influences baby names as much as “The Force Awakens” did.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.