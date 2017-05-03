‘La La Land’ Honest Trailer Pokes Fun at Epic Oscar ‘Moonlight’ Mix-Up

"From the filmmaker behind the movie about a jazz guy who likes jazz so much he ends up alone comes a movie about a jazz guy who likes jazz so much he ends up alone," says the narrator.

Screen Junkies has released its Honest Trailer for “La La Land.” “Relive the shortest-reigning Best Picture winner of all-time that proves jazz will ultimately make you miserable – ‘La La Land'” reads the description of the clip on the Screen Junkies’ YouTube channel.

Chazelle’s musical is one of the most lauded films of all time, landing 14 Oscar nominations tying a record previously set by “All About Eve” (1951) and “Titanic” (1998). The film starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone took home five awards, including Best Director, Best Actress and Best Original Music Score. One award it did not win was Best Picture, which went to “Moonlight,” after the unprecedented Oscar mistake that caused Warren Beatty to announce “La La Land” as the winner. This Honest Trailer also pokes fun at the epic mishap. Watch it below.

