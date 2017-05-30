‘La Traviata’ Trailer: Sofia Coppola Heads to the Opera After Her Historic Cannes Win — Watch

"The Beguiled" isn't the only Sofia Coppola offering premiering this summer.

You’ve just made history at the Cannes Film Festival, so what are you going to do next? If you’re Sofia Coppola, who became the second woman in history to earn the festival’s Best Director prize on Sunday, you gear up for the release of two major new projects.

READ MORE: Cannes 2017: Sofia Coppola Makes History as the Second Female Filmmaker to Win Best Director

Everyone already knows about “The Beguiled,” which premiered to acclaim at Cannes and opens in select theaters June 23 via Focus Features, but her upcoming performance film “La Traviata” is flying a bit more under the radar. Hopefully that changes with the release of the official trailer below. Featuring costumes by none other than Valentino, this adaptation of “La Traviata” finds Coppola bringing the recent stage revival of Giuseppe Verdi’s classic opera to the big screen. It looks sumptuous and elegant and everything you could want from a night out at the opera (without actually physically being at the opera).

The movie is already set for release in the UK on July 9, but it has yet to receive U.S. distribution. Something tells us that will change given just how prolific Coppola will be this summer with “The Beguiled.” It’s the kind of movie that seems tailor made for a special Fathom Events screening. Let’s hope someone comes on board and brings this to U.S. theaters sooner rather than later.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.