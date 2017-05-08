‘Last Week Tonight:’ John Oliver Calls on Viewers to Defend Net Neutrality Once Again — Watch

The FCC website crashed on Sunday night after the host asked people to go on the site and urge the agency "to keep strong net neutrality rules."

Sunday marked the 100th episode of “Last Week Tonight.” John Oliver dedicated the entire program making another rallying cry for retaining net neutrality rules. “The Internet is the repository of all human knowledge — and goats singing Taylor Swift songs,” the host joked, adding that “the Internet is an incredible place.” But, that is being threatened by the Trump administration’s decision to roll back Obama-era net neutrality rules.

To explain net neutrality, Oliver brought in Internet celebrity Tay Zonday. Net neutrality rules guarantee that Internet service providers (ISPs) cannot limit, slow down access to, or manipulate in any way the choices that consumers make online by slowing down access to less popular sites. Basically, they have to treat all websites equally. So, if net neutrality rules were wiped out, ISPs could slow down or even deny access to certain websites to give priority to other sites that pay them more on advertising.

Oliver had taken on this issue during his fifth-ever episode back in June 2014. And the same way he did back then, on Sunday, the host urged viewers to go on the FCC website to demand that the agency keep the rules in place, which caused the site to crash.

