Bleachers have released the video for their song “Don’t Take the Money,” co-written by the indie band’s lead singer Jack Antonoff and Lorde. The colorful video was directed by “Girls” creator and Antonoff’s girlfriend, Lena Dunham, and features a cameo from “Arrested Development” actress Alia Shawkat. The clip also features twin models Giulia and Camilla Venturini.

In the video, Shawkat presides over Antonoff’s wedding with one of the twins. But things take a turn for the worse when the bride’s ex (played by the other identical twin) shows up and interrupts the weeding, kicks the groom into a pool and takes his would-be wife. The video was shot in Antonoff’s backyard, the musician revealed in a tweet.

The track, which was released on March 31, hails from the band’s upcoming album “Gone Now.” On an Instagram post, the singer-songwriter explained that the song was inspired by his own relationship with Dunham, whom he’s been dating since 2012. “Specifically in ‘Don’t Take the Money,’ I’m [talking] about my relationship,” he wrote. “Verses go through the past, pre is an explosive fight and the chorus is that moment when you hit rock bottom and everything is clear. You know that feeling? When you’ve tried your best to destroy yourself and someone else but it’s too strong to be destroyed? When you’ve tried to fling you and your partner out of an emotional window but you keep landing in heaven?” Check out the video for “Don’t Take the Money” below.

