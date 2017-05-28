‘Logan Lucky’ First Trailer: Steven Soderbergh Races Back to the Big Screen After A Four-Year Hiatus

Channing Tatum, Daniel Craig and Adam Driver lead Soderbergh's first theatrical release since 2013's "Side Effects."

Forget the blockbusters and the high profile indie releases like “The Beguiled” and “It Comes At Night.” For many cinephiles, the biggest event of the summer movie season is the long-awaited return of Steven Soderbergh to the big screen, and today we finally have our first look at footage form his upcoming race car capper “Logan Lucky.”

READ MORE: ‘Logan Lucky’: Steven Soderbergh Says His First Film in Four Years Is ‘An Anti-Glam Version of an Ocean’s Movie’

Channing Tatum, Adam Driver and Riley Keough play down-on-their-luck siblings who attempt to reverse a family curse by carrying out an extensive robbery during the Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Think of it like a much less glamorous version of Soderbergh’s hit “Ocean’s Eleven” franchise. The star-studded cast also includes Daniel Craig, Hilary Swank, Katharine Waterston and Katie Holmes.

The main of attraction is Soderbergh, however, who hasn’t had a theatrical release in four years. “Side Effects” was released in 2013, and since then he’s only had two other projects, the award-winning HBO movie “Behind the Candelabra” and the Cinemax drama “The Knick,” both of which were for television. While he teased retirement from feature filmmaking, it’s clear Soderbergh has an itch for the big screen.

The anti-“Ocean’s Eleven” comparison is apt, as that’s how Soderbergh teased the project earlier this year to Entertainment Weekly. “Nobody dresses nice. Nobody has nice stuff. They have no money. They have no technology,” he said. “It’s all rubber band technology, and that’s what I thought was fun about it….This is a version of an ‘Ocean’s’ movie that’s up on cement blocks in your front yard.”

Bleecker Street will release “Logan Lucky” in theaters August 18. Watch the first trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.