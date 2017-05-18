The Amir Bar-Lev-directed film premieres on Amazon Prime Video June 2.

Amazon Pictures has released the trailer for its upcoming original documentary, “Long Strange Trip.” The four hour documentary about the Grateful Dead screened in the Documentary Premieres section at Sundance, where it was acquired by Amazon. The film is directed by Amir Bar-Lev and executive produced by Martin Scorsese.

“Long Strange Trip” is “the inspiring, complicated, downright messy tale of the Grateful Dead.” It explores the band’s enduring legacy, as well as how they built their Wall of Sound with their own hands, their drug use, and the spinners. The film features interviews with some of the band members, including Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir, as well archival footage of the late Jerry Garcia. Garcia’s daughter, Trixie, is also featured in the documentary.

“I’ve always admired the spirit and creativity of the Grateful Dead,” Scorsese said in a statement back in January. “They are revolutionary artists who forever changed the world of touring and recording live music. They were a cultural force—a lifestyle, that continue to influence new generations of fans. This film will entertain and educate audiences about one of the most innovative and groundbreaking American bands of the 20th century.”

Bar-Lev added, “I first reached out to the Grateful Dead about this film back in 2003. Since then, everyone who has come aboard has treated this project with a renegade spirit of cooperation and ingenuity worthy of the subject matter.”

“Long Strange Trip” premieres on Amazon Prime Video on June 2. Check out the trailer below.

