‘Look & See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry’ Trailer: Terrence Malick-Produced Doc Follows Seminal American Writer — Watch

Laura Dunn's vivid new film will hit limited release on June 30.

“Look & See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry,” Laura Dunn’s vivid, poignant look at the life of seminal American writer Wendell Berry — and, by extension, the country he’s lovingly written about for so long — comes complete with one heck of a pedigree to recommend it.

Produced by Robert Redford, Terrence Malick, and Nick Offerman, Dunn’s documentary is billed as “a beautiful and poignant portrait of the changing landscapes and shifting values of rural America in the era of industrial agriculture, as seen through the eye of American novelist, poet, and activist, Wendell Berry.”

And one look at the film’s debut trailer is enough to make that vision and artistry very clear indeed.

READ MORE: Terrance Malick Vows to Return to More Structured Filmmaking: ‘I’m Backing Away From That Style Now’

The film is the first one about Berry and it takes viewers inside his unique life to deliver a powerful story and message. “Look & See” was filmed in and around the rolling hills of Henry County, Kentucky, a place that Berry has lived and farmed since the mid-1960’s.

Dunn bucks documentary convention and uses the film to weave together Berry’s own words with stunning cinematography and, per the film’s official synopsis, “the testimonies of his family and neighbors, all of whom are being deeply affected by the industrial and economic changes to their agrarian way of life.”

The film first debuted in March 2016 at the SXSW Film Festival as “The Seer,” but has now been retitled and updated to reflect the conversations that have come to the fore during one of America’s most tumultuous time.

Check out our exclusive trailer for “Look & See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry” below, plus see its latest poster.

“Look & See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry” will open on June 30 at the IFC Center.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.