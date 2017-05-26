Hugh Grant Dancing to Drake Isn’t Even The Most Painful Part Of The ‘Love Actually’ Sequel — Watch

He can feel it in his fingers. Just not in his hips.

“Love Actually” fans outside the U.K. finally get to catch up with all of their favorite characters from the Christmas tearjerker, almost fifteen years after its 2003 release. The 15-minute special originally aired in the U.K. in March as part of Red Nose Day, an international day of giving organized by the charity Comic Relief.

SPOILERS AHEAD for the “Love Actually” reunion:

The special opens with Juliet and Peter (Keira Knightley and Chiwetel Ejiofor) finishing up a screening of “Love Actually,” which presumably they’ve been watching on repeat every two hours since the last time we saw them. When bearded Mark (Andrew Lincoln) shows up to disrupt their now fifteen-year marriage yet again with his poster board confessions, it turns out he’s only there to brag that he married Kate Moss. He’s fine now.

Prime Minister of Love, Hugh Grant, shows up to demonstrate how to dance to Drake’s “Hotline Bling” if you really want people to know you’re white, and Jamie (Colin Firth, AKA fake boyfriend to moms everywhere) has learned Portuguese so he can finally communicate with his wife, Aurélia (Sienna Guillory). Uncle Jamie is now Dad Jamie, and nobody hates him anymore.

At first, Sarah (Laura Linney) appears exactly where director Richard Curtis left her, slaving away at the office and stubbornly wedded to her same ring tone. Much to our surprise, the voice on the other end of the line belongs to a perfectly stubbled Patrick Dempsey! Sorry, Karl (Rodrigo Santoro), McDreamy is here. Liam Neeson, Billy Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster also make appearances.

Sadly, Emma Thompson declined the project, who said it would “too sad” and “too soon” after the death of her friend, Alan Rickman. The actor died in January of last year of pancreatic cancer.

If you’re in the mood for some totally not embarrassing early-aughts nostalgia, check out the special below: