‘Love Actually’ Reunion Trailer: Andrew Lincoln Picks Up His Cue Cards (Again) in New ‘Red Nose Day Actually’ Teaser

Universal Pictures has released the trailer for the “Love Actually” reunion short film, which revisits the film’s characters to discover what they are up to in 2017. The short reunites Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke and Rowan Atkinson.

Titled “Red Nose Actually,” the 10-minute sequel to Richard Curtis’ 2003 Christmas classic will sponsor the annual Red Nose Day via Comic Relief, a charity funded by Curtis in 1985 alongside actor/comedian Lenny Henry.”I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to ‘Love Actually,’ but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to,” the director said about the project in February. “Who has aged best? I guess that’s the big question … or is it so obviously Liam?”

He added, “We’ve been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part — and it’ll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and re-creating their characters 14 years later. We hope to make something that’ll be fun — very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day — and which we hope will help bring lots of viewers and cash to the Red Nose Day shows.”

“Red Nose Day Actually” will air as part of NBC’s “Red Nose Day Special” on May 25. Watch the trailer below.

