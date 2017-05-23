‘LoveTrue’: Alma Har’el’s Genre-Bending Documentary Examines a Weirdly Fated Love Story — Watch

Do you believe in fate? Har'el's latest documentary might make you.

Lauded filmmaker Alma Har’el has again brought her distinctive documentarian’s eye to her latest effort, the genre-bending feature “LoveTrue.” After winning Tribeca’s Best Documentary Feature Award in 2011 for her remarkable and similarly boundary-pushingdebut, “Bombay Beach,” the filmmaker screened work-in-progress selections from “LoveTrue” at TFF 2015. The film is now available — thanks to Netflix — and it’s a spell-binding wonder that compellingly explores some very big questions.

“Love is…never as it seems,” subject Will Hunt a.k.a Coconut Willie, opines in the opening of our exclusive clip, which might as well be the tagline for the entire film. The feature-length doc follows three very different love stories around the country — from Alaska to Hawaii all the way to New York City — to get to the heart of what it really means to love someone.

Shia LaBeouf executive produced and the film has an incredible score by Flying Lotus, as well as original music from subject Victory Boyd, who recently signed with Roc Nation to produce her first album.

Check out our exclusive clip from “LoveTrue” below.

“LoveTrue” is currently streaming, and is available exclusively on Netflix in the U.S.

