Mark Hamill Surprises “Star Wars” Superfan Adam Scott on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ — Watch

"This really is one of the best moments of my life," Scott said.

Adam Scott has been a huge fan of “Star Wars” since a very early age. As a matter of fact, when he was turning two, the “Parks and Recreation” actor sent a letter to the original Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill, inviting him to his birthday party, which sadly didn’t happen. But on Thursday, May 4, when fans of the popular space opera franchise started by George Lucas celebrated National Star Wars Day, Scott finally had his wish come true.

The actor was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” promoting his series, “Big Little Lies,” which is now available to stream on HBO Go and HBO Now. Kristen Bell was the guest host for the evening, as Kimmel was home taking care of his newborn son William John Kimmel, who had to undergo open heart surgery a couple of weeks ago.

As Scott was sharing his story of how he had invited Hamill to his birthday party, the “Star Wars” music came on and the actor looked a bit puzzled. That’s when Hamill appeared, lightsaber in hand. “Happy belated birthday,” Hamill told Scott as the two embraced. “I was checking my diary, and that week I had two other birthdays, a Bar Mitzvah and a supermarket opening,” he joked.

“This really is one of the best moments of my life,” said a very surprised Scott. Check out the complete segment below.

