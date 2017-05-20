Martin Scorsese to Team Up with Joanna Hogg and Robert Pattinson on ‘The Souvenir’

Ariane Labed, Tom Burke and Richard Ayoade will co-star.

Here’s an exciting pairing that probably never occurred to you: Martin Scorsese and Joanna Hogg. “The Souvenir,” the “Archipelago” and “Exhibition” writer/director’s latest, will be produced by executive-produced by Scorsese; Robert Pattinson is set to star in the two-part romantic mystery, which begins shooting this summer.

Screen Daily first announced the news, as well as the synopsis: “Spanning the decade of the 1980s, the film will chart the story of a young film student, involved in her first serious love affair, who tries to disentangle fact from fiction in a relationship with a complicated and untrustworthy man.” Ariane Labed, Tom Burke and Richard Ayoade will co-star.

“This story has been in my head for a few years,” explains Hogg, who collaborated with Tom Hiddleston on her last three films. “After ‘Exhibition,’ I talked to Martin about what I should do next. I had two ideas: one was a ghost story. The other was this one.” One request, Ms. Hogg: please make that ghost story next?

