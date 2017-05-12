Martin Scorsese Teases Gangster Drama ‘The Irishman,’ Says Not To Expect Another ‘Goodfellas’

Production on the Netflix film is set to begin in August, eyeing a 2019 release date.

Martin Scorsese’s next film,”The Irishman,” marks his ninth collaboration with actor Robert De Niro. And, while Scorsese’s fans might be hoping for another “Goodfellas” or “Casino,” the director says his upcoming Netflix ganster drama — which stars De Niro as Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, a mob hitman who’s rumored to be involved in the deaths of President Kennedy and Jimmy Hoffa — will be “a little different.”

“I think this is different, I think it is. I admit that there are – you know, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Casino‘ have a certain style that I created for them – it’s on the page in the script actually. Putting ‘Goodfellas’ together was almost like an afterthought, at times I was kind of rushing, I felt I’d already done it because I’d played it all out in terms of the camera moves and the editing and that sort of thing. The style of the picture, the cuts, the freeze-frames, all of this was planned way in advance, but here it’s a little different,” Scorsese told The Independent (via The Playlist).

He added, “The people are also older in ‘The Irishman,’ it’s certainly more about looking back, a retrospective so to speak of a man’s life and the choices that he’s had to make.”

“The Irishman” is an adaptation of Charles Brandt’s 2003 book, “I Heard You Paint Houses,” about Sheeran’s career as a hitman. The script is by Steve Zaillian (“Moneyball”). De Niro will be made to look 30 again, think “Benjamin Button,” by the effects masters at VFX company Industrial Light & Magic. According to IMDb, the film also stars Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Bobby Cannavale and Harvey Keitel.

Production is set to begin in August and the film is expected to be released in 2019.

