Melissa McCarthy Returns to ‘Saturday Night Live’ to Spoof Old Hollywood — Watch

Gaye Fontaine is here to tell you about the olden days.

Melissa McCarthy hosted “Saturday Night Live” last night, and she wasn’t just there to play Sean Spicer. The actress also appeared in a skit set at a Film Society of Lincoln Center panel, playing the fictional aging actress Gaye Fontaine alongside Kate McKinnon’s (also fictional) Debette Goldry, Cecily Strong’s Marion Cotillard and Sasheer Zamata’s Lupita Nyong’o. The four assemble to discuss women in film, with the two elders recalling vastly different experiences from their younger counterparts.

Fontaine, for instance, holds the record for most onscreen love scenes at more than 400 and was the first woman to fire a gun in a movie (“It wasn’t in the script; it’s just that people have limits”); Goldry confuses having been married to a Nazi with appearing in “The Sound of Music.” Seeing Cotillard’s shock at one of her answers, she responds in kind: “That’s awful judgy for someone named Marriott Courtyard.”

Strong and Zamata ably play the straight women, but the skit unsurprisingly belongs to McKinnon and McCarthy. Watch below.

