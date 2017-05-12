Melissa McCarthy on Sean Spicer’s Podium Just Rolled and Raged Through New York

King Kong’s got nothing on Spicey.

Melissa McCarthy has taken her Sean Spicer gig on the road, literally.

The Emmy-winning actress, who has found her calling cross-dressing as the White House press secretary on “Saturday Night Live,” dressed in full “Spicey” garb to hit the streets of New York on Friday, reports People. But she didn’t walk or take a cab or even a limo. Nothing so mundane for this fake press secretary.

Instead, Spicey fired up the old podium — which looks like a lectern and a motorized cart made a baby — to roll down 58th Street. “Come. Come on!” McCarthy yelled in character and shooed at insufferable people who had crossed her path.

While the stunt was promotion for McCarthy’s return as host on “SNL” this weekend, it’s clear that she’s embraced the part that she was born to play. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in March, McCarthy admitted that she and Spicer look related.

“I look so much like my dad that I feel like my dad and Sean Spicer had a baby, and it’s me, which makes it even stranger,” she said.

McCarthy first debuted her Spicer impression in February to positive reviews. Her take on the White House press secretary presented him as incredibly energetic, condescending and combative with the press. We imagine playing Spicer constitutes McCarthy’s cardio for the day. Not only does Spicey like to do high kicks, but all of that anger must get the heart rate up and burn calories.

Take a look at video of Spicey in New York and McCarthy’s Instagram post in which she demonstrates that signature rage below:

Straight out da bushes @nbcsnl #snllivecoasttocoast #snl A post shared by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) on May 11, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

