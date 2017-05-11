Melissa McCarthy Performs ‘I Feel Pretty’ as Sean Spicer in ‘SNL’ Promo — Watch

It seems like the actress will treat viewers to a Spicer impersonation when she hosts the show this weekend.

Melissa McCarthy is returning to host “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. In a one-minute promo for the upcoming episode, the actress lip-syncs “I Feel Pretty” from the musical “West Side Story,” as she dances throughout the SNL set and backstage. After going through hair and makeup, the “Ghostbusters” star transforms into a very charming version of Sean Spicer.

McCarthy debuted her Spicer impersonation in February and it immediately went viral. In an interview on “Ellen” in March, the Emmy-winning actress said that when a friend at SNL called to suggest she play the White House press secretary, she was reluctant at first. However, she then realized how much she does look like Spicer with the help of prosthetics, including eye bags and ears. “The weird thing is I feel I look so much like my dad that I feel like my dad and Sean Spicer had a baby and it’s me,” she said.

Catch Melissa McCarthy hosting SNL this Saturday, May 13, at 11:30pm on NBC. The show will feature a musical performance by pop band Haim. Check out the promo below.

