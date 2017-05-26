Every Memorial Day 2017 TV Marathon — What to Watch the Weekend of May 26-28

PeekTV presents a comprehensive list of every Memorial Day binge-watch possibility, from "House Hunters" to "Scrubs."

May 26-28

Usually, in this space, we give you a few of the best things to watch on TV every night. For Memorial Day, we’re offering up something a little different: a full list of every network marathon this holiday weekend. Below you’ll find a fairly comprehensive list of TV and movie marathons happening on May 28th, with a few other selections to get you through Saturday and Sunday.

With channels and start times specified, here’s your Memorial Day 2017 TV Marathon Extravaganza:

A&E: “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” Monday, 1 p.m. – Tuesday, 4 a.m.

AMC: “Better Call Saul” Monday, 5 p.m. – Tuesday, 12:50 a.m.

Animal Planet: “River Monsters” Friday, 3 a.m. – Tuesday, 3 a.m.

BBC America: “Star Trek: Voyager” Monday, 3 a.m. – Tuesday, 3 a.m.

Bravo: “Southern Charm” Monday, 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.

ABC

CMT: “Nashville” Monday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

CNBC: “Shark Tank” Monday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

CNN: “The Sixties” Monday, 5 p.m. – Tuesday, 1 a.m.

Comedy Central: “Scrubs” Monday, 9 a.m. – Tuesday, 4:40 a.m.

Discovery: “Street Outlaws” Monday, 3 a.m. – 10:15 p.m.

E!: “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” Sunday, 10 a.m. – Monday, noon

ESPN Classic: “30 for 30” Friday, 6 p.m. – Monday, 3 a.m.

Esquire: “Knife Fight” Monday, noon – 10 p.m.

Food Network: “Chopped” Monday, 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Freeform: Harry Potter movies Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. – midnight

FXX: “The Simpsons” Monday, 6 p.m. – midnight

GSN: “Family Feud” Monday, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

HGTV: “House Hunters” Monday, noon – 8 p.m.

History: “American Pickers” Monday, 8 a.m. – Tuesday, 4 a.m.

IFC: “Final Destination” movies Monday, 9 a.m. – Tuesday, 1:30 a.m.

OWN: “Queen Sugar” Monday, 2 p.m. – Tuesday, 3 a.m.

Oxygen: “Snapped” Monday, 6 a.m. – Tuesday, 3 a.m.

Pop: “ER” Monday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Reelz: “The Kennedys” Monday, 10 a.m – 10 p.m.

SundanceTV: “M*A*S*H” Sunday, 6 a.m. – Tuesday, 6 a.m.

TBS: “Shrek” movies Monday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

TLC: “Say Yes to the Dress” Monday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Travel: “Bizarre Foods” Monday, 5 a.m. – Tuesday, 1 a.m.

truTV: “Impractical Jokers” Sunday, 1 p.m. – Tuesday, 4 a.m.

TVLand: “Golden Girls” Monday, 2 a.m. – 4 p.m.

USA: “Chrisley Knows Best” Monday, 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

VH1: “T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle” Monday, noon – 10:30 p.m.

WE: “CSI: Miami” Monday, 11 a.m. – Tuesday, 1 a.m.

WGN America: “Cops” Monday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

—

