Mia Hansen-Løve Lines Up Greta Gerwig, Mia Wasikowska and John Turturro for ‘Bergman Island’

The trio will star in the filmmaker's English-language debut.

Mia Hansen-Løve’s English-language debut, “Bergman Island,” has just added some very compelling inhabitants. ScreenDaily reports that Greta Gerwig, Mia Wasikowska and John Turturro have all signed on for one of the busy French filmmaker’s next features, set on the Swedish island of Faro.

As the outlet details, “The picture revolves around an American filmmaking couple who retreat to the island for the summer to each write screenplays for their upcoming films in an act of pilgrimage to the place that inspired Bergman. As the summer and their screenplays advance, the lines between reality and fiction start to blur against the backdrop of the Island’s wild landscape.”

There is no word yet on who will be playing each character in the feature.

READ MORE: Filmmaker Toolkit Podcast: ‘Things to Come’ Director Mia Hansen-Løve Wants Ingmar Bergman’s Career (Episode 16)

The project was just launched at Cannes by Hansen-Løve’s long-time producer Charles Gillibert, who previously produced her “Things To Come” and “Eden.” Gillibert is at the festival to launch financing on the film under his CG Cinema banner.

“Bergman Island” will shoot in the summer of 2018, reportedly to coincide with the centenary of Bergman’s birth on July 14, 2018. Prior to heading to the “Island,” the filmmaker will lens “Maya,” starring Romain Kolinka “as a reporter who heads to India after being held hostage in Syria.”

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.