Michael Fassbender Says He’d Like to Get Into Comedy

The "Alien: Covenant" star said he's a fan of Seth Rogen's work and has spoken to him about making a film together.

Michael Fassbender has garnered praise for his portrayal of the android Walter in Ridley Scott’s latest Alien film, “Alien: Covenant.” Now, after playing “the world’s most advanced synthetic companion,” in an interview with The Irish Sun, the actor said he’s ready for more playful roles.

“I try and sort of bring [my playful side] in wherever I can,” the actor told the publication. “Like [Walter] as well, there are some fun moments there. It’s something that I have to do more of.”

The actor revealed that he has even spoken to Seth Rogen about the possibility of making a comedy together. “I spoke to Seth Rogen about it. We’d met before, I was a fan of his work,” Fassbender said about his co-star in Danny Boyle’s 2015 biopic “Steve Jobs.”

“I think I threw a blueberry at him actually, it was at one of these dinners and he was at the table across the way and so that was our introduction and then I got talking to him,” Fassbender said. “So, when we were on ‘Steve Jobs’ he said, ‘I thought we’d work together at some point but I thought it would be in one of my movies.’ So yeah, maybe at some point.”

