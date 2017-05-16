Michael Jackson Lifetime Biopic ‘Searching For Neverland’ Gets First Trailer — Watch

And it's everything you might expect from a Lifetime original movie about Michael Jackson.

Lifetime’s new Michael Jackson biopic, “Searching for Neverland” has released its first trailer, and it’s everything you might expect from a Lifetime Original movie about Michael Jackson.

The source material for the project is a book by Motown Records titan Berry Gordy, called “Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days.” The script is by “Beauty Shop” writer Elizabeth Hunter, and Dianne Houston (“Runaway Island”) is directing. Lifetime announced the project had been given the green light during a TCA presentation in January, Shadow and Act reports. The story will be told from the perspective of Jackson’s bodyguards, Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard, and will also explore his relationship with his children, Prince, Blanket, and Paris.

The film stars preeminent Michael Jackson impersonator Navi as the King of Pop, as well as Sam Adegoke and Chad L. Coleman. Coleman is best known for playing Dennis “Cutty” Wise on HBO’s “The Wire.”

Lifetime will premiere the film on Memorial Day. Watch the trailer below:

