Michael Moore To Take Aim at Donald Trump on New Broadway Play ‘The Terms of Surrender’

"It’s a humorous play about a country that’s just elected a madman," Moore said about his upcoming one-man show.

Michael Moore will take aim at Donald Trump once again, this time on the Broadway stage. The filmmaker and author will star in a one-man show titled “The Terms of Surrender,” which will mark his debut on the New York stage. “Can a Broadway show bring down a sitting president?” reads the preliminary poster for the show, which will be directed by Michael Mayer, the Tony-winning director behind “Spring Awakening” and the “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” revival. In an interview with The New York Times, Moore described the play as “a very developed piece of entertainment for people who like to think.” He added, “It’s a humorous play about a country that’s just elected a madman — I mean, there’s really no other way to put it.”

READ MORE: White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2017: Hasan Minhaj Eviscerates Donald Trump and Those Covering Him — Watch

“We’re 10 blocks from Trump Tower, we’re in the corporate capital of America, we’re in the financial capital of America, we’re in the media capital of America,” Moore told the Times. “If one was going to stand on a stage and do the things that I’m going to do, there’s only one place to do it, and it’s here in this city and it’s right here at the epicenter of creative expression and free speech.”

READ MORE: Jiminy Glick Interviews Donald Trump on ‘Late Night With Jimmy Fallon’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, each show will be unique with Moore commenting on the news of the day, and even some guest stars accompanying him on the stage. “I don’t know if I would call it a play; but it is a theater piece,” Mayer told the Times. “There is going to be a certain amount of rabble-rousing. There’s a good chance we’ll have some surprise guests throughout the run, and some surprise postshow excursions that will vary night to night.”

The show will be produced by Carole Shorenstein and IMG Original Content, and David Rockwell, a Tony winner for “She Loves Me,” will design the set. The limited 12-week engagement will begin previews at Belasco Theatre on July 28 followed by an opening night on August 10, according to THR.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.