Michael Moore Calls for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to Run for President

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson already has a celebrity endorser for the 2020 presidential campaign. Michael Moore is calling for the wrestler-turned-actor to run for president of the United States in the next elections. “Run the Rock! Run the Rock. Who do you want for commander in chief? I want the fucking Rock! It would scare anybody that would hurt us,” the filmmaker, author and outspoken critic of Donald Trump told Variety.

“Think about how safe we would be if the Rock was president,” the “Michael Moore in TrumpLand” helmer continued. “Not Vin Diesel! The Rock. Or Liam Neeson, but Liam Neeson can’t run because our Constitution says you have to be born here. So who’s the American Liam Neeson that we could run? Because nobody would fuck with him.”

In February 2012, the “Fate of the Furious” actor made headlines when he said he can “impact the world through politics,” adding, “The great news is that I am American, therefore, I can become president.” And, running for office is not something Johnson has ruled out. “I’ll be honest, I haven’t ruled politics out,” the actor told British GQ in June of last year. “I’m not being coy when I say that, but at the moment I am not sure. I can’t deny the thought of being governor, the thought of being president, is alluring.”

And just days after last year’s presidential elections, Johnson told USA Today that running for president would “be a great opportunity to help people, so it’s possible. This past election shows that anything can happen.” While Johnson is a registered Republican and spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2000, he also attended the Democratic National Convention last July.

