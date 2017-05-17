Michael Moore Is Returning To Television For the First Time Since 2000; Here’s What Brought Him Back

"Michael Moore Live from the Apocalypse" premieres this fall on TNT; get the full details here.

It took the apocalypse to bring Michael Moore back to television.

TNT has ordered the series “Michael Moore Live from the Apocalypse” (that’s a working title), a new non-fiction series from Moore set to premiere in late fall.

“Live from the Apocalypse” is Moore’s first regular TV show since “The Awful Truth” went off the air in 2000. Before that, he earned a Primetime Emmy – the first ever for a non-fiction series – for his short-lived but fondly remembered “TV Nation.”

“‘Live from the Apocalypse’ will be a raucous gathering place for millions of our fellow citizens in desperate need of a break from the screaming pundits and the purveyors of ‘alternative facts,'” Moore said in a statement. “Our show will be dangerous and relentless. And it will be the destination for those who want to know what’s really going on and what they might be able to do about it.”

In the new show, TNT promises that the “Bowling for Columbine” filmmaker will cover some favorite targets, from Washington politics to Wall Street. Moore is set to both direct and star in the series, as well as executive-produce with frequent collaborator and Oscar-nominee Meghan O’Hara (“SiCKO”). Nick McKinney (“The Daily Show,” “30 Days”) is producer.

“In the series, Moore and his merry band of journalists, pranksters and citizen-rebels will fearlessly go where the mainstream media and political hacks of both parties are afraid to go,” reads the TNT logline. “The series will dive deep into the abyss of Washington, stalk the scions of Wall Street and crash the playgrounds of America’s wealthiest 1% – and they’ll do it by not just flying over the Heartland. No one in power will be spared either the unblinking lens of Moore’s camera nor the sting of his pointed satire.”

“Michael Moore has proven himself to be a master at exposing the truth behind American politics, Wall Street abuses and economic injustice,” said Michael Bloom, senior vice president of unscripted series and specials for TNT and TBS. “His powerful and unique voice combines truth and humor on all sides of an issue.”

