Michael Shannon ‘Lays on the Floor Like a Vampire’ During Long Shoots, to the Surprise of No One

Michael Shannon makes a lot of movies. He appeared in eight of them just last year, earning an Academy Award nod for “Nocturnal Animals” (clearly an act of penance for his “Night Before” snub the previous year), and is slated for several more before 2018 rolls around. Still, he doesn’t necessarily like being on film sets: “They basically are like a petri dish for boredom and silliness,” Shannon said during Vulture Festival yesterday.

With that in mind, he apparently prefers to do his work and mind his own business. “I try to not say much,” the actor continued. “People think, Oh, you’re in character or whatever. It’s like, ‘No. I don’t come here to talk.’ I just want to say what’s written and go home.” Sometimes that includes lines like “we both know Miley was flawless,” as in his severely underrated “The Night Before” performance, so it’s understandable that Shannon likes to work distraction-free.

“You go on a film set, it’s like, ‘You’re going to say five lines today, and it’s going to take 12 hours,'” he said. So what does he do to stave off boredom? “I go into my little room in the trailer and I turn all the lights out and I just lay on the floor like a vampire. And then they knock. I’m like, Okay, I’ll go. What am I going to do — knit?” Amid all these answers, a question: Why has Michael Shannon never actually played a vampire?

