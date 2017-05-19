‘Möbius’: First Look at Cannes Critics’ Week Only American Short Film Is Positively Lynchian — Watch

Sam Kuhn nods firmly to fellow filmmaker David Lynch in this trippy new clip.

It’s only natural that the sole American short film to play in this year’s Cannes Film Festival Semaine de la Critique (Critics’ Week) be inspired by another American filmmaker who has made their mark on the festival over and over: David Lynch.

Sam Kuhn’s short “Möbius” is billed as visually arresting film that dips in and out of the consciousness of Stella, a high school girl in the Greater Northwest who is coping with the sudden passing of her true love Sebastian. While re-reading his love notes (all of which end with “Stella, she makes my heart soar,” never discount the emotionality of teens), Stella realizes that she needs to give her love the final send-off that he truly deserves. Will this involve some truly weird, thought-provoking stuff? Believe it.

READ MORE: 2017 Cannes Critics’ Week Announces Lineup, Including ‘Brigsby Bear’ and Animation From Iran

Kuhn and his film nod firmly to fellow Northwestern Lynch, as “Möbius” handily blends sweeping shots of the Northwestern terrain with the creeping sense that not all is what it seems. Is there a random wolf in our exclusive clip below? Is there off-kilter dancing? We’re not saying (but yes).

Kuhn has directed celebrated music videos for Here We Go Magic, Okay Kaya, and Norah Jones, and he is currently developing his first narrative feature “Cascadian Wild Flowers.” He is also a part of the Borscht filmmaking collective.

“Möbius” will have its world premiere as part of the 2017 Cannes Film Festival Semaine de la Critique (Critics’ Week). Check out our trippy exclusive clip below.

