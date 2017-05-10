‘Modern Family’ Renewed by ABC For Two More Seasons; Full Cast Expected to Return

The new deal brings the Emmy and ratings powerhouse up to its 10th season.

“Modern Family” will continue for at least two more seasons – bringing it to 2019, when the comedy will mark its tenth season on the air.

After an intense negotiation between the ABC, 20th Century Fox TV, and the show’s producers and cast, a deal was done with a week to spare. (ABC is set to announce its fall 2017 schedule next Tuesday.) The show’s full cast is expected to return.

“We are beyond thrilled that we get to spend more time with these characters, these amazing actors, our ridiculously-talented writers and our incredible crew – all of whom are like family to us,” said co-creator Steve Levitan. “And the good kind of family, not the kind that argues with you all the time.”

Added co-creator Christopher Lloyd: “We have been blessed since day one on Modern Family, and having the opportunity to spend two more years with these characters — and the brilliant actors behind them — is is the latest, and best, in a series of gaudy gifts. There is so much more to explore in the lives of this family, and so many pressing needs in the lives of our own actual families to go on ignoring, that this timing could not have worked out any better. Truly, it’s a humbling experience. Ty Burrell has already pointed out that Alexander the Great’s entire reign only lasted 8 1/2 years (326 -317 BC) so yes, everyone is deeply humbled by this.”

“Modern Family” remains a ratings hit for ABC, leading its timeslot among adults 18-49, and ranking as the No. 2 comedy on TV – behind just “The Big Bang Theory.” The show has also been an Emmys powerhouse, winning five consecutive wins as Outstanding Comedy Series (a streak that was broken last year).

20th Century Fox TV presidents Johnnie Davis and Howard Kurtzman, in a joint statement, called Levitan and Lloyd “genius producers who created nothing less than a television classic, and they would be the first to tell you that their cast and crew are the best there is.”

And ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey called the show “the centerpiece of our comedy brand for eight seasons.. Steve and Chris have created such endearing characters, and the cast is second-to-none.”

