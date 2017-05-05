‘Moka’ Trailer: A Woman Searches for Her Son’s Killer in French Psychological Thriller — Exclusive

Emmanuelle Devos and Nathalie Baye star in this tense revenge tale.

Swiss director Frédéric Mermoud is no stranger to helming tense visions, as his bold directing work on episodes of the hit series “Les Revenants (The Returned)” changed the scope of French drama. His new feature, “Moka,” ditches the supernatural elements but still keep things dark and dangerous.

Adapted from Tatiana de Rosnay’s 2006 novel of the same name, “Moka” follows Diane (Emmanuelle Devos) as she embarks on a revenge journey to find the driver of the vintage brown Mercedes which she believes hit her son and derailed the entire course of her life.

After learning the car’s driver lives in Évian, she wastes no time getting there, but unexpectedly finds herself having to face another woman, Marlene (Nathalie Baye), a beauty salon proprietor and the owner of the car. When Diane masquerades as an interested buyer to get close to her, the path to vengeance reveals itself to be more torturous and complicated than it seems.

“Moka” will open at NYC’s Film Forum on June 14. Check out the tense, moody trailer below.

