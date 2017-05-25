‘Moss’ Trailer: Former Model Mitchell Slaggart Makes Bid for Indie Greatness in Psychedelic LAFF Entry — Watch

“Moss” will have its world premiere at the Los Angeles Film Festival on Wednesday, June 21.

Set in the American South, Daniel Peddle’s Los Angeles Film Festival premiere “Moss” finds former CK model Mitchell Slaggert taking on a tricky role. As the eponymous Moss, Slaggert is tasked with playing an isolated young man grappling with a legacy he doesn’t fully understand. Motherless since birth, Moss is eager to break away from his resentful father, and he thinks his 18th birthday is the perfect time for such a life change.

Moss unexpectedly meets someone new during his chosen day of busting loose, a mysterious hiker who opens his eyes to the possibilities of the world — at least partially aided by psychedelics. What follows looks to be a lush, lyrical look at life in Southern Gothic America and the people who are tied to it forever.

The film is written and directed by Peddle and produced by John Solomon. Gail Lyon is the executive producer. Juri Beythien is the director of photography, with editing by Zimo Huang and music by Ian Hatton.

“Moss” will have its world premiere at the Los Angeles Film Festival on Wednesday, June 21. Check out our exclusive trailer for the film below.

