5 Great Films New to Movies On Demand in May 2017, Including ‘Logan,’ ‘Get Out’ and ‘Raw’ — IndieWire on Demand

Some of the year's most popular movies and under-the-radar instant classics are on their way to Movies on Demand.

Movies on Demand has another month of audience favorites in store, including some of the most popular titles of the year so far. Check out five of our favorite films from the upcoming month below, as well as the full list of great movies available throughout May.

1) “I Am Not Your Negro” (Available May 2)

Raoul Peck’s documentary about the life and work of James Baldwin is a stunning tribute to the writer’s vital work. Even thirty years after his death, Baldwin’s words still cut to the heart of issues confronting American society. With performances of Baldwin’s writing from narrator Samuel L. Jackson, Peck provides a deeply human gateway to understanding the achievements and contributions of a man who still has much to say about how our country understands race.

2) “The Salesman” (Available May 2)

Somewhat lost in the weeks of Oscars aftermath is the recognition of director Asghar Farhadi’s latest film, “The Salesman.” An Iranian spin on the classic Arthur Miller play “Death of a Salseman,” it became Farhadi’s second Oscar-winner, after his 2011 masterpiece “A Separation.” As rich a film as we’ve come to expect from one of cinema’s new masters, it’s a carefully-observed blend of love, crime, art and family.

3) “Get Out” (Available May 23)

Jordan Peele created one of 2017’s biggest sensations with this sharp, terrifying satire. Daniel Kaluuya gives one of the year’s best performances as Chris, whose first trip home to meet his girlfriend’s family takes a sinister turn. Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Lakeith Stanfield and Catherine Keener make some indelible contributions of their own to a story with plenty of twists and laughs sprinkled among the strange and terrifying developments of an unassuming suburban home.

4) “Logan” (Available May 23)

If there’s one thing that “Logan” does best, it’s “earn its R rating.” This final (?) chapter in the Wolverine saga may not be suitable for the youngest fans, but it gets to the true heart of the character better than most other installments. A superhero revenge story by way of a futuristic “Shane,” Hugh Jackman and James Mangold’s second collaboration within the X-Men universe might just be the best film of the bunch.

5) “Raw” (Available May 23)

Growing up is hard. Growing up when you have a lingering appetite for meat that you can’t exactly find in any grocery store is something else entirely. Julia Ducournau’s debut feature has been a runaway hit with genre fans and festival midnighters ever since its premiere at Cannes last year. With a truly shocking coming-of-age journey and one of the best closing scenes in recent memory, “Raw” might be the most unsettling movie you’ll want to watch again and again.

