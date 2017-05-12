‘Mr. Robot,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘The Deuce’ Premiere Kick Off IFC Center’s First Split Screens Festival

The festival takes place from June 2–8.

IFC Center has announced the first round of programming for its upcoming Split Screens Festival, which takes place between June 2 and June 8. The festivities will commence with the premiere of HBO’s upcoming period drama “The Deuce” and also include events and conversations centered around “Difficult People,” “The Get Down,” “Orphan Black,” “Mr. Robot,” “Better Call Saul” and more.

Matt Zoller Seitz of Vulture and RogerEbert.com curated the festival, whose programming falls under four different umbrellas: Premieres, Close-Up, Showcase and Rewind. “First and foremost, I am a fan — so studying the great work of these casts and creators has been an honor,” he said in a statement. “What we have done in this inaugural Split Screens Festival is to cull what we believe to be the best of the best in today’s content landscape and it has been thrilling and as a creative myself, incredibly humbling.

“I look forward to having both powerful and meaningful dialogue throughout the week and am excited about the opportunity to share art and craft of these programs with passionate and enthusiastic TV fans from NY and beyond.”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, pilot director Michelle MacLaren and series co-creator George Pelecanos will take part in a Q&A following “The Deuce,” while Rami Malek will discuss “Mr. Robot,” Asia Kate Dillon will talk “Billions” and Hank Azaria and Amanda Peet will be on hand to chat about “Brockmire.” More announcements will be made throughout the month.

