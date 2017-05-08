Natalie Portman on ‘Angie Tribeca’ and Three More Shows to Watch Tonight — IndieWire TV Picks for May 8

The Oscar winner brings her screwball best to counteract that case of the Mondays.

Monday, May 8

“Angie Tribeca,” 10:30 p.m., TBS

Episode Title: “This Sounds Unbelievable, But ‘CSI: Miami’ Did It”

Network Synopsis: Natalie Portman’s in this one, but also a man falls from the sky and the team investigates a lead in space.

Why You Should Watch: The Oscar winner alone is worth the tuning in, just to see her embody a modern-day NASA scientist who looks, sounds and acts like a ‘60s housewife. According to IndieWire critic Ben Travers’ review: “Portman grasps the tone quickly and then runs away with the scene, her soft inflections and glowing expressions creating a beam of light gliding through the scene.” The episode reaches new heights of lunacy, and not just because some of the action takes place in space. Also, a bonus visit to the Acme Corporation, a favorite of the tenacious Wile E. Coyote, pays off richly in visual gags.

“Gotham,” 8 p.m., Fox

Episode Title: “Heroes Rise: The Primal Riddle”

Network Synopsis: Some of Gotham’s most unhinged villains band together while the Riddler continues his conquest of the city; Gordon’s search for answers leads him to the Court of Owls; and, as Alfred begins to notice a change in Bruce, Bruce 2 confides in Selina.

Why You Should Watch: True to form, the show has gone completely ‘round the bend in the most delightful, batshit crazy way. Want your bird mask-wearing Illuminati? “Gotham’s” got your Court of Owls right here. Want megalomaniacal theatrics? Nygma’s your man… unless you prefer Penguin. Oh yeah, and Bruce Wayne’s doppelgänger is fully immersed in the original’s life. We really don’t need Batman to mature and show his face anytime soon to bust up the fun.

“Jane the Virgin” 9 p.m., The CW

Episode Title: ”Chapter Sixty-Two”

Network Synopsis: Jane (Gina Rodriguez) has to learn how to handle her new love life, especially when the guy she is dating introduces her to his grandmother. Petra (Yael Grobglas) learns some interesting information about Chuck (guest star Johnny Messner). Xo (Andrea Navedo) and Rogelio (Jaime Camil) are eager to share their news with Jane, but want to try to take her feelings into consideration. Meanwhile, when Mateo starts asking questions, Jane and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) are forced to sit down with him and explain how their family came to be.

Why You Should Watch: The trailer below hints that Jane may finally get her fling, but what’s even better is the extended homage to “Sex and the City” throughout the episode, with particular attention paid to that iconic opening sequence and those fabulous statement clothes.

“Sense8,” Netflix

Episode Title: “Obligate Mutualisms”

Network Synopsis: Picking up where season one left off, Capheus (Toby Onwumere), Kala (Tina Desai), Lito (Miguel Angel Silvestre), Nomi (Jamie Clayton), Riley (Tuppence Middleton) , Sun (Donna Bae), Will (Brian J. Smith) and Wolfgang (Max Riemelt) come together both physically and mentally, plunged into the middle of each other’s tragedies and triumphs. On the run from Whispers (Terrence Mann), and forced to question their very identity, it’s a matter of survival as the Sensates must find a way to live with, understand and protect one another against all odds.

Why You Should Watch: While the series deals with some heavy emotions, not to mention convoluted mythology, the third episode of the new season balances both the dark and light. In the aftermath of coming out, Lito must deal with his altered career trajectory. Plus, we get to see the cluster help Sun (Doona Bae) break out of jail, and that’s about as fun as it gets on “Sense8” when each of her cluster mates are able to chip in some skill for highly illegal but completely satisfying activities.

