Netflix: Full List of Movies Arriving in June 2017 Includes ‘Okja’ and ‘The Sixth Sense’

Netflix has announced the list of films that will be available to stream in June. The list includes new never-before-seen original films, as well as documentaries, comedies, animated titles and some classic movies.

1. “The Sixth Sense” (available June 1)

M. Night Shyamalan’s 1999 classic tells the story of a boy who communicates with spirits and the psychologist who tries to help him. The film stars Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment.

2. “Saving Banksy” (available June 2)

The documentary follows a New York-based art collector as he attempts to save the street work of graffiti artist Banksy. The film features interviews with some of the top names in the street art and graffiti world, including Ben Eine, Risk, Revok, Niels “Shoe” Meulman, Blek Le Rat, Anthony Lister, Doze Green, Hera, and Glen E. Friedman.

3. “Shimmer Lake” (available June 9)

The Netflix original drama follows a local sheriff as he attempts to solve the mystery of three small town criminals and a bank robbery gone wrong. The film stars Wyatt Russell, Rainn Wilson, and Benjamin Walker.

4. “Moana” (available June 20)

Disney’s 2016 animated film follows an adventurous teenage girl as she sails out on a mission to save her people from an ancient curse, enlisting the help of the legendary demigod Maui. The film stars Auli’i Cravalho as the voice of Moana, and Dwayne Johnson as the voice of Maui.

5. “Okja” (available June 28)

Bong Joon Ho’s anticipated fantasy film for Netflix tells the story of Mija (played by South Korean actress Ahn Seo-hyun), a young girl who lives in the deep woods of the Gangwon Province of South Korea. Mija will do everything in her power to prevent a powerful company from taking her best friend, a massive beast named Okja. The film stars Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Lily Collins and Paul Dano.

Here’s the rest of the incoming films:

“1 Night” (available June 1)

“13 Going on 30” (available June 1)

“Amor.com” (available June 1)

“Burlesque” (available June 1)

“Catfight” (available June 1)

“Catwoman” (available June 1)

“Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All” (available June 1)

“Days of Grace” (available June 1)

“Devil’s Bride” (available June 1)

“Full Metal Jacket” (available June 1)

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (available June 1)

“Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson” (available June 1)

“Little Boxes” (available June 1)

“My Left Foot” (available June 1)

“Playing It Cool” (available June 1)

“Rounders” (available June 1)

“Primavera” (available June 1)

“The Ant Bully” (available June 1)

“The Bucket List” (available June 1)

“The Queen” (available June 1)

“Vice” (available June 1)

“Yarn” (available June 1)

“Young Frankenstein” (available June 1)

“Zodiac” (available June 1)

“Los Últimos de Filipinas” (available June 2)

“Lucid Dream” (available June 2)

“The Homecoming: Collection” (available June 2)

“Acapulco, La vida va” (available June 3)

“Blue Gold: American Jeans” (available June 3)

“Headshot” (available June 3)

“Three” (available June 3)

“Tunnel” (available June 3)

“War on Everyone” (available June 3)

“Suite Française” (available June 5)

“Disturbing the Peace” (available June 7)

“Trolls” (available June 8)

“Nieve Negra” (available June 10)

“Daughters of the Dust” (available June 10)

“Havenhurst” (available June 10)

“Sword Master” (available June 10)

“Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance” (available June 15)

“Counterpunch” (available June 16)

“The Stanford Prison Experiment” (available June 17)

“Amar Akbar & Tony” (available June 20)

“American Anarchist” (available June 23)

“You Get Me” (available June 23)

“Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press” (available June 23)

“No Escape” (available June 26)

“It’s Only the End of the World” (available June 30)

“The Weekend” (available June 30)

