‘Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki’ Trailer: Documentary Explores the Life and Work of the Studio Ghibli Co-Founder

The film follows the Academy Award-winning animator and filmmaker in the wake of his decision to retire.

NHK WORLD TV has released the first teaser trailer for the documentary “Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki.” Helmed by Kaku Arakawa, the documentary explores the life and work of the Academy Award winning animator and filmmaker and co-founder of Studio Ghibli.

Arakawa started filming the documentary in 2013, right after Miyazaki confirmed that he was retiring.

READ MORE: Studio Ghibli Easter Eggs: Video Shows Unique Connections Between Hayao Miyazaki Films — Watch

“When I started filming and following Miyazaki for this documentary, he kept saying that ‘I am just a retired old man,'” Arakawa told Little White Lies. “But when he started working together with young CGI artists, I could see his fire started blazing again.”

The documentary offers a behind-the-scene look at the creative process of the master animator, largely referred to as Japan’s Walt Disney, who’s made a collection of animated classics such as “My Neighbor Totoro” and the Oscar winner “Spirited Away.”

“He imposes himself to become a slave of the film,” Arakawa said. “He makes himself and everyone who works for the film contribute 100 per cent.” In February, longtime Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki confirmed that Miyazaki had come out of retirement and was working on a feature-length film.

READ MORE: Studio Ghibli Producer Confirms Hayao Miyazaki is At Work On His First Feature Since 2013

“Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki” will air on Japan’s NHK WORLD TV on June 3 and 4. Check out the first trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.