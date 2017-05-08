‘It’ Trailer: 5 Things We Learned From the Latest Terrifying Sneak Peek

The new trailer includes a number of story clues and a closer look at Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise. Part one of the two-part film will hit theaters September 8.

New Line Cinema’s second sneak peek at the horror thriller “It” that aired during Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards teased out a number of new details about the movie not included in the first trailer, including a closer look at the horrifying monster played by Bill Skarsgård.

Like the 1990 two-part TV miniseries based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, the new “It” will be told in two parts, with the first movie opening in theaters on September 8. Directed by Andrés Muschietti, “It” is set in the fictional town of Derry, Maine, where people die or disappear at six times the national average — and that’s just the grownups. The rate for children is rate is much worse. The story follows seven kids, known as “The Losers Club,” who are haunted by a monster that takes the shape of an evil clown named Pennywise.

There are still plenty of unanswered questions after the first two trailers, but here are some of the latest clues about what to expect from the movie.

A Closer Look at Pennywise

The first teaser trailer for “It” showed the lower half of the monster’s face, some hard-to-see quick cuts in the darkened sewer, and an extremely quick glimpse that you could only see if you pressed pause at the perfect moment, but the new sneak peek gives us a good look at Skarsgård’s Pennywise. One thing to note is that unlike the original miniseires, which featured a somewhat normal-looking clown whose appearance could become much more menacing, in the new film, Pennywise looks downright evil at first glance. His demonic yellow eyes are accentuated with blood-red lines that extend to his mouth, and there’s no way this clown could pass as anything other than a monster that haunts your dreams.

Betty Ripson’s Shoe

While venturing into the sewers of Derry, Bill Denbrough (Jaeden Lieberher) finds a loose sneaker with the name B. Ripson written on the inside. Richie Tozier (Finn Wolfhard) immediately identifies it as belonging to Betty Ripson, a missing girl from the town. “What if she’s still here?” asks Stan Uris (Wyatt Oleff ), after which the boys hear haunting laughter coming from inside the sewer, and see a red balloon approaching them. Is the shoe the only leftover remnant of Ripson, or will the members of the Losers Club be reunited with the young girl in the sewer, where “everything floats?”

A Creepy Mr. Keene

Norbert Keene is the pharmacist, owner and operator of the Center Street Drug Store in the original “It” miniseries. He gives Eddie Kaspbrak his asthma medication, only to reveal later that it was just a placebo. The first trailer made no reference to Keene, but the new trailer includes a creepy pharmacist wearing a name tag that reads “Mr. Keene.” The first trailer also shows a shot of Eddie using his inhaler while the boys look at a map of Derry’s sewer system. Is the new film merely being faithful to the source material, or does Keene play a more significant role this time around?

Beverly Marsh and Bill Denbrough

One of the members in The Losers’ Club, Beverly Marsh (Sophia Lillis) appears briefly in the first trailer, but it’s unclear whether her character has feelings for Bill Denbrough (Jaeden Lieberher) as was the case in the original miniseries. A short exchange in the new trailer, however, hints at the chemistry between the two. “We like hanging out with you,” Bill says. When Beverly thanks him, Bill replies, “You shouldn’t thank us too much. Hanging out with us makes you a loser too.” So fans of the original shouldn’t be too concerned about whether the romantic plot in the earlier version remains intact.

Mike Hanlon’s gun

The new trailer shows the members of The Losers Club all riding their bikes in the middle of the street, followed by a quick look at Mike Hanlon (Steven Williams) carrying what looks like an air gun. Will the gun end up being the root of some horrible accident? Save someone’s life? Be used against the kids by Pennywise? The way it is teased in the trailer suggests it has to come into play at some point. Look out for a violent showdown involving Hanlon and other members the Losers Club.

Check out the terrifying second trailer below.

Don’t turn off the lights during this brand new clip of “IT” from the #MTVAwards airing right now! pic.twitter.com/2rTf7HcATO — MTV (@MTV) May 8, 2017

