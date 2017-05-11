‘Nocturama’ Trailer: A Group of Teens Plan a Terrorist Attack in Paris in Bertrand Bonello’s New Thriller

The film opens in theaters this summer.

Grasshopper Film has released the official US trailer for its upcoming film “Nocturama.” The clip premiered exclusively on The Film Stage on Thursday. The terrorism thriller hails from acclaimed director Bertrand Bonello (“Saint Laurent,” “House of Pleasures”).

Written and directed by Bonello, “Nocturama” follows a group of teens from different backgrounds who plan a series of bombings throughout Paris. The film premiered last year at the Toronto International Film Festival, a mere 1o months after the terrorist attacks perpetrated by ISIS in the French capital.

In his review of the film, IndieWire’s David Ehrlich described “Nocturama” as “a vague and intriguingly inert thriller that waits 50 minutes before revealing ‘what they had to do’ and never bothers explaining why they had to do it. It’s hypnotic all the same. Fresh off his emotionally extravagant biopic of fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent, Bonello has returned with another film about the seductive power of surfaces. With his previous project, he presented that idea as his subject — with this one, he sublimates it directly into his style. The result is a portrait of radical violence that has almost no resemblance to terrorism as we know it, and yet sometimes feels all more accurate because of that.”

“Nocturama” will first premiere in New York’s Film Society of Lincoln Center and Metrograph on August 11, followed by a national release. Check out the official trailer below.

