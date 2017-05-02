Norman Seeff Will Bring His Legendary Photoshoots to ‘The Sessions Project’

Network Entertainment will air the multi-season series.

You’ve probably seen Norman Seeff’s work before. Maybe it’s Tina Turner in all of her energetic glory. Or perhaps Mick Jagger looking somewhat puckish. Over the years, he’s snapped Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, Jim Henson, Martin Scorsese, John Travolta, Frank Zappa Joni Mitchell, and many more.

Seeff isn’t just any celebrity photographer though, and there’s a reason why his images are vibrant and unique. He’s a filmmaker who documents the essence of a person in interactive photoshoots in which he also uses a film crew and conversation. The “sessions” themselves are the art, and the resulting photos are just an extension of the bigger project.

Fortunately, these celebrated sessions that have captured so much of pop culture over the past four decades will be available on TV. Derik Murray and Network Entertainment, which also produced the biopic “I Am Heath Ledger” recently seen at the Tribeca Film Festival, will produce the series along with Seeff, who will direct.

Norman Seeff

“Early on I realized that to accomplish the vitality and authenticity I was looking for in my photographs required a new approach,” said Seeff in a statement. “So I created the photo session as a laboratory for these iconic artists to explore their creativity, and captured it all on film.”

Murray added, “From the moment I learned about this one-of-a-kind archive from Norman himself over 20 years ago, it was never far from my consciousness, and I knew it would make for an unprecedented television experience. I cannot wait to share this amazing footage with the world.”

