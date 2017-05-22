‘Numb, at the Edge of the End’ Trailer: Hayden Christensen Struggles with PTSD in New Thriller

A release date for Rodrigo H. Vila's thriller has not been set yet.

The first trailer has dropped for the upcoming thriller “Numb, at the Edge of the End.” The film hails from Rodrigo H. Vila (“Mercedes Sosa: The Voice of Latin America,” “Boca Juniors 3D: The Movie”) and stars “Star Wars” actor Hayden Christensen in the lead role.

READ MORE: The 2017 IndieWire Cannes Bible: Every Review, Interview and News Item Posted During the Festival

Christensen plays Tov Matheson, a war veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. After meeting a dubious prophet named Noe (Harvey Keitel), Tov is convinced that the end of the world is coming. As he leaves his normal life and begins to prepare for the apocalypse, those around him begin to think he’s gone insane.

The film was written by Vila with script collaborator Dan Bush (“The Signal,” “Ghost of Old Highways”). It also stars Justin Kelly (“Degrassi: The Next Generation”), Marco Leonardi (“The Space Between”) and Liz Solari (“Ever Been to the Moon?”).

READ MORE: 50 Movies to See This Summer

A release date for “Numb, at the Edge of the End” has not been set yet. Check out the trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.