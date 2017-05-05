The Obama Presidential Center to Include a Studio for Directors Like Spike Lee & Steven Spielberg to Lead Workshops

Obama also wants a recording studio where musicians could "talk about how you could record music that has social commentary and meaning."

On Wednesday, former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle met with several hundred people and some members of media in Chicago’s South Side to unveil their plan for the Obama Presidential Center, a stone-and-glass complex to be built in the city’s Jackson Park, as reported by The New York Times. It would include a children’s play area and a community garden for schoolchildren. Obama also said he wants food trucks and some grills so people can barbecue in the true form of the South Side of Chicago.

Mr. Obama said the center would also include “a studio where I can invite Spike Lee and Steven Spielberg to do workshops on how to make films.” He also envisions “a recording studio where I could invite Chance or Bruce Springsteen, depending on your tastes, to talk about how you could record music that has social commentary and meaning.”

Ultimately, “what we want this to be is the world’s premier institution for training young people in leadership to make a difference in their countries, in their communities and in the world,” he said. The center is expected to be completed by 2021, at a cost of at least $500 million.

