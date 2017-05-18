‘Okja’ Trailer: Bong Joon Ho’s Palme d’Or Contender Introduces the World’s Most Adorable Beast — Watch

And Tilda Swinton wants to eat him.

In advance of its splashy bow at Cannes this week, Netflix has released the first full trailer for its much-anticipated Bong Joon Ho monster joint, “Okja.” And it’s adorable.

Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Lily Collins, Paul Dano, and Ahn Seo-hyun star in the monster film, which appears to marry the concerns of corporate greed (care of Swinton’s character) and charming inter-species friendship (the eponymous beast and Ahn) into one glorious mash-up of humor and terror as only Bong could create.

Co-written by Joon-Ho and Jon Ronson (“The Men Who Stare at Goats”), “Okja” tells the story of Mija, a young girl who lives in the deep woods of the Gangwon Province of South Korea. Mija will do everything in her power to prevent a powerful company (led by Swinton, naturally) from taking her best friend, a massive beast named Okja.

This new trailer gives us not just our beefiest looks at Okja yet (think: hippo combined with dog, and all the best elements of each) and provides more insight into what exactly is driving Swinton’s character (okay, okay, she wants to eat Okja — more appropriately, she wants the world to eat Okja). He’s adorable, loving, fun, and maybe even “fucking tasty,” as Swinton’s Lucy Mirando puts it.

Other members of the cast include Devon Bostick (“The 100”), Byun Heebong (“The Host”), Shirley Henderson (“Anna Karenina”), Daniel Henshall (“The Babadook”), Yoon Je Moon (“Mother”), Choi Wooshik (“Set Me Free”) and Steven Yeun (“The Walking Dead”).

“Okja” will premire at Cannes later this week. Netflix will release it on June 28.

