‘One Less God’ Trailer: Fact-Based Drama Follows Nearly Decade-Old Mumbai Terror Attacks — Watch

Inspired by true events, Lliam Worthington’s “One Less God” follows the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that targeted a number of locations around the city, most notably the luxe Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. Over the course of four days, members of the Islamic military group Lashkar-e-Taiba conducted coordinated attacks at 12 different locations around the city.

At the Taj, militants overtook the hotel — filled with guests, including a number of European Parliament Committee on International Trade delegates — and held them over the course of the four-day standoff. The Taj was the last target to be secured, and the stories that unfolded inside the hotel during the attack are horrific and heartbreaking.

It’s that narrative that takes center stage in Worthington’s film, which follows the events inside the Taj.

Per the film’s official synopsis, “In 2008, a band of young Islamic militants from Pakistan lands in Mumbai, their primary target, the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel. With Indian forces unable to regain control, for 4 days the guests must battle to survive as the terrorists seek to drive them from hiding.”

It adds, “The harrowing events that follow will come to be known as India’s 9/11 and one of the most audacious terrorist attacks in history. Yet more than a tale of monsters and men, this is a story of our shared humanity at the dark crossroads to which we have now stumbled.”

“One Less God” will debut at Dances With Films next month. Check out our exclusive trailer for “One Less God” below.

