‘Orange Is the New Black’ Season 5 Trailer: Inmates Run the Prison After Rebellion at Litchfield Penitentiary

Season five of “Orange Is The New Black” takes place over the course of just a few days, but they look to be some of the most violent and chaotic days in the history of Litchfield Penitentiary. Netflix just dropped the trailer for the new season, which looks as adrenaline-fueled as any of the show’s first four seasons, with the addition of an intense inmate revolution.

Here’s the official synopsis:

A riot sparked by Poussey’s death quickly escalates when the inmates gain control of the prison. Once they get a taste of power, chaos ensues through the halls of Litchfield. In real time and over the course of just three days, season five of Orange Is The New Black will leave the inmates’ lives forever changed as they are emboldened to fight for redemption, resolution and the respect they deserve.

The first 10 episodes of season five were recently leaked online, but there’s still plenty of unanswered questions, even for viewers who watched the show illegally, as season five’s final three episodes weren’t compromised. All 13 episodes of “Orange Is the New Black” season five will be available to stream on Netflix as of June 9.

Check out the trailer to season five below.

