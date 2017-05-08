‘Orphan Black’ Extended Trailer: Could One of the Clone Club Die This Final Season? — Watch

Plus, new footage of Krystal kicking ass and Kira having a horrible premonition.

The sestras will return for their final “Orphan Black” ride in June, but they’ll go down fighting.

When last we left the Leda clones, Alison (Tatiana Maslany) and husband Donnie (Kristian Bruun) had gone out hiding in the woods, along with the very pregnant Helena (Maslany). Meanwhile, Sarah (Maslany) is injured and on the run after Rachel (Maslany) went on a homicidal rampage. Rachel is now about to meet the mysterious P.T. Westmoreland, the founder of Neolution, a Victorian-era man who is somehow still alive. We had also seen Cosima’s (Maslany) reunion with Delphine (Evelyne Brochu), and Kira (Skyler Weller) and Mrs. S (Maria Doyle Kennedy) being held hostage.

The trailer the BBC America released on Monday is very similar to the one that we saw earlier: It sets up how the sestras have lost so much, and yet they’re not willing to give up their freedom, their bodies, their rights or their families to the patriarchal influence that has controlled them since before their births. But there are at least two key differences in this extended trailer below.

The first is the addition of our new favorite clone, Krystal Godderitch (Maslany), she of the perfect hair and roundhouse kick, but maybe not so on-point with the logic. Seeing her kick some ass warms our hearts.

Unfortunately, we also see Kira struggling while she’s being manhandled and shoved into the back of a vehicle. While that is unsettling enough, what she says is even more disturbing: “I can’t feel her anymore!” As one might recall, as the only biological offspring of a clone, Kira is able to “feel” the presence and moods of the other Leda clones. If suddenly she’s not able to “feel” one of them, that is a bad omen. Does that mean one of the sestras could die? If so, who is it?

BBC America also released the first three episode descriptions below. As with previous seasons, the episode titles are drawn from a pre-existing speech or text. For the final season, the titles are phrases from Ella Wheeler Wilcox’s “1695,” which is a rousing poem about speaking out and fighting back against oppression:

Episode 1 – “The Few Who Dare,” Saturday, June 10

Sarah is deeply wounded and struggling to stay alive on the Island. Driven deep into its forest by Neolutionists and worse, she strives to make it far enough to rescue Cosima. Meanwhile, a recovering Cosima reunites with Delphine, but there’s way more going on this Island than Cosima imagined and Delphine can’t give her all the answers she needs. What is clear is that Rachel is now in firmly in charge at the right-hand of the 170-year-old founder of Neolution, PT Westmorland. Back home, Neolution puts the screws to Alison and Donnie in their hunt for Helena. The sestras couldn’t be further apart when they need most to be together.

Episode 2 – “Clutch of Greed,” Saturday, June 17

Captured by Neolution Sarah receives a damning ultimatum from Rachel: come into the fold, or lose your family. Her decision causes a clash with Kira who begins exploring her own maturity. Meanwhile, Ferdinand struggles to get a handle on Rachel’s new velvet glove mandate in pursuit of the clones. With Neolutionists and Ferdinand watching their every move, Felix brings an old ally into the mix to help his family get Kira to safety. On the Island, Cosima struggles to comprehend the reality of the Neolution myth made real.

Episode 3 – “Beneath Her Heart,” Saturday, June 24

Stuck on the sidelines with Neolutionists crawling all over her home, Alison seeks to return to her community center, but Bailey Downs has moved on from her. As she flounders to take back some semblance of control, the ghost of friendships’ past rears its handsome head. Art and his new partner show up at the Hendrix residence to continue their search for Helena, forcing Art to make a difficult moral judgement.

“Orphan Black” returns for its fifth and final season on Saturday, June 10 at 10 p.m. on BBC America.

